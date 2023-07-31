Congress protests statewide against Sambhaji Bhide's remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

The Congress has launched widespread protests across the state against Sambhaji Bhide's offensive comments about Mahatma Gandhi. Demonstrations were held in Pune, Sangli, Amravati, and Ahmednagar districts. Yashomati Thakur led the protest in Amravati, where Congress firmly opposed Sambhaji Bhide's remarks. The Congress is also demanding appropriate action against Sambhaji Bhide.

Pune: The Congress, including MLA Vishwajit Kadam, organized a protest in Pune at Balgandharva Chowk, demanding the arrest of Bhide Guruji. During the demonstration, the Congress members raised slogans condemning Sambhaji Bhide.

Sangli: In the Sangli district, the Congress conducted a protest against Sambhaji Bhide near Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Station Chowk. During the demonstration, party workers also performed a milk abhishek on Gandhi's statue. The protest saw participation from numerous Congress leaders, workers, and members of organizations in the district.

Amravati: After Sambhaji Bhide's objectionable statement about Mahatma Gandhi, Yashomati Thakur issued an ultimatum for his arrest, but he has not been detained yet, leaving Congress in a dilemma. In front of the Amravati collector's office, hundreds of activists raised slogans against Bhide. The Congress continues its statewide protests, demanding his arrest, and the demand is gaining momentum. The question now remains whether any action will be taken against Sambhaji Bhide for his controversial remarks.