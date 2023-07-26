Congress' 'Somaiya Go Back' protest during Kirit Somaiya's Pune visit leads to detentions

A controversial video of BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya has emerged, leading to aggressive demands from the opposition in the state for appropriate action against him. Despite all these ongoing developments, Kirit Somaiya was in Pune today for a visit, where he faced opposition from the Congress party.

Party's city president, Arvind Shinde, and party workers held a protest at Gajanan Maharaj Temple Square in Parvati, displaying 'Somaiya Go Back' placards and waving black flags against Somaiya.

Prior to this, Congress city president Arvind Shinde and party workers also staged a protest at Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk in Parvati. The authorities ensured a tight police presence to prevent any untoward incidents during Kirit Somaiya's departure. However, some activists managed to approach Kirit Somaiya's car and chanted 'Somaiya Go Back' slogans. Subsequently, the police detained some of the protesters.