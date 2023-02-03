Congress state president Nana Patole reacts to Ajit Pawar's statement

The results of the state's legislative council elections have been declared. The Nashik seat was in the headlines during this election because Satyajit Tambe of Congress stunned the party by registering an independent nomination. Shubhangi Patil, a Shiv Sena candidate, was nominated by the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Reacting to Satyajit Tambe's victory in this constituency by a large margin, NCP leader Ajit Pawar took the side of Satyajit Tambe. Pawar said the NCP had helped get Satyajit Tambe elected. and criticised the Congress leaders.

Congress State President Nana Patole responded to opposition leader Ajit Pawar's remarks on Satyajit Tambe.

Nana Patole expressed his unhappiness by saying, "This has also made a big revelation that the NCP has helped; Ajit Pawar is a responsible person. If he said that NCP helps tambe, we will disclose it when there is a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi."

Nana has also warned BJP leaders that if you take one of us, I will create 50 MLAs, and we'd undoubtedly succeed.

He also refrained from speaking on a question asked about Satyajit Tambe. He made it clear that the high command would decide about Satyajit Tambe.