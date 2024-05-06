'Conspiracy To Finish Sharad Pawar Politically': Supriya Sule Opens Up On Family Feud In Baramati Lok Sabha Election

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 6, 2024 11:46 AM

ir="ltr">Though BJP leaders claim a Modi vs. Gandhi contest, the party's strategy in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency seems aimed at curtailing Sharad Pawar's influence by orchestrating a contest pitting one Pawar against another, Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Supriya Sule said in an interview with Lokmat Digital. Sunetra Pawar's candidacy is part of this strategy, Sule said.

https://youtu.be/XIhWa9QUIfM?si=JInq-Q6Tb8QNx3hc

"Ajit Pawar was instrumental in previous Baramati elections," Supriya Sule acknowledged. "His contribution to our victories was significant."

"Previously, Dattatraya Bharne of Indapur, Harshvardhan Patil, Rahul Kul of Daund, and Thorat supported me," she continued. "However, they are all against us this time. BJP leader Chandrakant Patil openly stated that their aim is to eliminate Sharad Pawar. Hence, Sunetra Pawar's candidacy is part of BJP's conspiracy."

"It's not a fight between the Pawars, but an ideological battle," Sule asserted. "Whatever has happened within the Pawar family is politically motivated. That's why Ajit Pawar and our political paths have diverged. This will continue. Sharad Pawar will not be eliminated."

"In the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, MLAs from four out of six assembly constituencies and other major leaders are supporting the BJP-led Mahayuti," she added. "However, we're confident in gaining people's votes due to our developmental work, community engagement, parliamentary performance, and clean image."

"It was decided within the family that Ajit Pawar would handle Maharashtra politics while I oversee Delhi politics," Sule explained. "Ajit Pawar never had an interest in moving to Delhi, and Sunetra Vahini was never involved in politics. Hence, her candidacy wasn't anticipated. She was compelled to contest. If Ajit Pawar stood against me in this election, I would have been happier."

Despite the family split and members standing against each other, Sule stressed there's no internal feud, but an ideological conflict. "The Delhi leaders cannot tolerate a Marathi challenging them from the streets to Delhi. He refuses to yield to them, hence this conspiracy to end Sharad Pawar," she said. "Attempts have been made to weaken the Pawar family only because the BJP lacks a strong candidate in Baramati."

Sule concluded by suggesting that Ajit Pawar himself is (symbolically) contesting the election instead of Sunetra Pawar.Open in app