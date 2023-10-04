Container overturns on Dhule-Solapur Highway, traffic disrupted for three hours

On Wednesday, around 1 p.m., a container truck overturned at Soundalgaon Shivara on the Dhule-Solapur highway, resulting in a temporary traffic disruption. The incident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the accident.

The container, bearing the registration number RJ51GA3101, was t from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Beed, carrying a load of pipes. As it approached Soundalgaon, the driver lost control, causing the container to overturn. The accident led to traffic queues and prompted authorities to halt traffic on the affected side of the highway for around three hours.

Upon notification of the incident, highway and local police promptly arrived at the scene and worked to clear the traffic congestion. A crane was deployed to remove the overturned container, allowing for the resumption of normal traffic flow.