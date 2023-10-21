Controversy erupts over 'Ravana Dahan' shift in Mumbai's Azad Maidan

For the past 48 years, Ramlila has been held at the historic Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, with the traditional burning of Ravana taking place on the last day. However, a controversy has arisen this year as the Dussehra rally of the Shiv Sena-Shinde group is scheduled to be held at Azad Maidan. This move is believed to ensure the availability of Azad Maidan for the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally led by Eknath Shinde.

Allegations have emerged that Chief Minister Shinde is pressuring the organizers to conduct the Ravana burning ritual a day in advance. This move is being opposed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction and the Congress.

The Mumbai Congress has described this situation as a manipulation of Indian culture and the faith of the people.

राम का नाम सिर्फ वोट बटोरने और लोगों को धमकाने के लिए लेते हैं। लेकिन राम भक्ति के संस्कारों को संजोए रखने वाले रामलीला आयोजकों को कहते है, रावण वध एक दिन पहले कर लो ताकि हम आज़ाद मैदान में खुद के झूठे बखान कर लें। हिंदुओं की आस्था इनके लिए महज़ एक वोट तंत्र है, और कुछ नहीं। pic.twitter.com/RZg4CMbMkh — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) October 20, 2023

Varsha Gaikwad said, "These mandals have been organizing Ramleela at Azad Maidan for the last 48 years. The government has put pressure on both these groups to make the ground available for the rally. The government has suggested that these mandals should either perform Ravan Vadh ritual a day early or shift the entire Ramleela to some other place."

“This is an insult to Indian culture and disrespects the faith of millions of people. People expect the festival to end where it all began. Wherever Ramleela begins, the death of Ravana is expected to happen at the same place. But this government has come up with the idea that everything should be done one day prior. This does not suit those who are so proud of Indian culture," she added.

The mandals sought permission from the police and the BMC on October 24. However, due to Chief Minister Shinde's Dussehra rally, they are now compelled to conduct the Ravana Dahan one day in advance.

Sandeep Shukla, the vice-president of the Maharashtra Ramlila Mandal, expressed, "Our office-bearers are facing pressure from the government. This would disrupt our 48-year-old tradition. Ravana Dahan traditionally takes place on the occasion of Dussehra. However, it will now have to occur a day earlier."