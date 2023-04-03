Controversy over Narendra Modi's degree gains attention with Sanjay Raut's tweet

Sanjay Raut has made a significant demand regarding the controversy surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree, which has been the subject of discussion recently amid allegations that it may be fake. Raut's tweet has gained attention in this regard.

Sanjay Raut, an MP from the Thackeray group, posted a tweet that included a photo with Narendra Modi's name on it. It is being speculated that the degree shown in the photo belongs to Modi, who has been facing allegations of having a fake degree.

Some ppl r calling https://t.co/DcBT74C7fo 's Degree a fake. I sincerely believe tht the Degree in #EntirePoliticalScience is historical & revolutionary ! Hence it shd be displayed at the Grand entrance of our new Parliament building,so tht people stop raising doubts about it! pic.twitter.com/TvW6Ym0IoW — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) April 3, 2023

While speaking to the media, Sanjay Raut said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi learnt by selling tea. BA, MA, and all political science degrees should be understood by everyone. Therefore, it should be placed before the new Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should himself disclose this.”