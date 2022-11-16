Cop commits suicide by hanging himself at police training centre in Maharashtra

A police inspector allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at the police training centre in Maharashtra's Dhule district.

The deceased, identified as Praveen Vishwanath Kadam, purportedly left a note before the incident on Tuesday in which he mentioned that no one should be held responsible for his extreme step, he said.

A convocation function has been organised at the police training centre on November 21. Kadam had taken part its preparation on Tuesday afternoon, the official said.

When some of his colleagues found the door of his room locked on Tuesday evening, they knocked at it. As there was no response from inside, they peeped through a window and found him hanging, the official said. They immediately alerted inspector Nitin Deshmukh at the city police station. A police team then rushed to the spot.