Coronavirus: Health minister Rajesh Tope rules out lockdown in Maha

The number of corona patients in the state is increasing. However, at present there is no such thing as a lockdown. In this situation, lockdown is not an option, said state health minister Rajesh Tope.

Rajesh Tope expressed this reaction while talking to TV news channel. Where there is no problem, there is no lockdown. Will consider lockdown after filling the beds at 40 per cent, but that is no longer the case. Now even 10 per cent of the beds are not full, Tope said.

He also warned that strict restrictions would be imposed on the state from the day 700 metric tonnes of oxygen was required.

Meanwhile, the number of Omicron victims in the state has reached 578. As of this morning, 259 patients had recovered from the Omicron infection. On Monday, 12,160 new corona patients were found in the state. As many as 68 patients of Omicron have been found in the state on January 3. Mumbai-40, Pune-14 Nagpur-4, Pune Grameen, Panvel 3 each while Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai, Satara, Raigad 1 patient, these are the figures for today. So far 578 patients have been registered in the state. 259 of them have been discharged.