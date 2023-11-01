Corrupt Maha govt failed to resolve Maratha reservation issue: Supriya Sule

Supriya Sule, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party's (Sharad Pawar faction), criticized the government led by Eknath Shinde, asserting that the ongoing Maratha reservation matter remains unresolved due to the failure of the corrupt and bogus Maharashtra government.

Speaking to reporters here, Sule said, It is the failure of the state government to address the issues of the Maratha community. It is this corrupt and bogus triple-engine government that is consistently lying to the people and continues to do so. She was responding to a query about the violence in parts of the state during the Maratha quota agitation.

It was the generosity of Maratha activist Manoj Jarange who gave an additional 10 days to the government when it was seeking 30 days (to implement a quota for the community). What was the government thinking when it sought 30 days? the Baramati MP said. There are some 200 MLAs with the government and 300 members of the BJP in the Lok Sabha, but still they are not solve this issue, Sule added.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district since October 25, demanding quota benefits for the community. As recent incidents of violence flared up in certain areas of the state in connection to this issue, the state government convened an all-party meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday to facilitate discussions and address the situation.