Corrupt Maha govt would witness a similar fate: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole launched a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its poor performance in the Karnataka Assembly Elections and said that the corrupt Maharashtra government would witness a similar fate.

Nana Patole's remarks came after a meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was held at the residence of the NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Leaders including Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Nana Patole, Ajit Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat and others were present in the meeting.

The people of Karnataka elected Congress. This shows that they are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In Maharashtra too, a corrupt government is in power, so in the upcoming elections, we will win Maharashtra too, said Patole.

Whoever becomes the Chief Minister of Karnataka, we will facilitate him in our Vajramuth rally that will be held in Pune, he added. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government and alleged that there is 100 per cent corruption in the state.