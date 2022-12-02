Court extends police custody of two accused till Dec 5 in South Korean vlogger harassment case

A court in Mumbai extended till December 5 the police custody of two men arrested for allegedly harassing a South Korean Vlogger and YouTuber will she was live streaming on a street in Khar in the metropolis.

The duo was arrested on Thursday and remanded to one-day police custody. They were produced on Friday before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate. The police sought further custody as probe was still on, which was accepted by the court and the duo was remanded in police custody till December 5.

They were arrested hours after a video surfaced on social media on Wednesday showing the woman being sexually harassed in Khar area of Mumbai. It showed a youth coming close to her and trying to pull her by holding her hand even when she protested. As the woman began to walk away from the spot, the man again appeared on a motorbike with a friend, offering her a lift, which she refused.