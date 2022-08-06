COVID-19 cases increasing in Maharashtra, Centre writes to State Health Secretary

A letter has been written by the Union Health Secretary to the Health Secretary of Maharashtra in view of the increasing number of Corona cases in Maharashtra and the country. Which districts in Maharashtra have seen a decrease in the number of tests per week, along with which districts have seen an increase in the number of patients and which districts have a positivity rate of more than 10 percent. In this regard, the Union Health Secretary has written a letter to the State Health Secretary.

The possibility of crowding in upcoming festivals cannot be ruled out, so care has been requested. The Union Health Secretary has also called for taking measures to monitor the districts with high number of patients, try to control positivity rate and infection.

The Union Health Secretary has also appealed to the state to speed up vaccination of people above 18 years of age. 2,135 average number of patients per day has been recorded in Maharashtra in the last one month. Yesterday on August 5, 1,862 corona patients have been reported in Maharashtra.

India recorded 19,406 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.