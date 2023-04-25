Covid 19 Update: Maharashtra reports 722 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

In the past 24 hours, Maharashtra registered 722 fresh cases, while 946 people successfully recovered from the infection. Unfortunately, the state also recorded three fatalities. Presently, the active case count stands at 5,549.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. At present dominant variant of COVID is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total of 877 cases were found to be infected with this variant.

There were 6 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

From Jan 1, 2023, 89 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the state. 71.91% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 87% of the deceased had comorbidities, and 13% did not have any comorbidity.