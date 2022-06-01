Covid cases in Mumbai, Pune rising but no one is admitted to hospital, no need to worry: Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday reacted over the rising covid cases in the state especially in Mumbai and Pune. He said,"We are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Pune and some (areas) of Thane. Today there are 3,475 Covid cases out of which around 2500 cases are from Mumbai. Out of 2500 cases, no one is admitted to the hospital. So no need to worry."

Mumbai alone on Tuesday logged 506 fresh cases accounting for a major chunk of the new patients in the state.

The coronavirus recovery in the state stood at 98.08 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.87 per cent, the department said.