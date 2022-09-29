CR commuters can track live location on Yatri app

Local passengers of Central Railway (CR) in the city now have a single app for booking tickets, live tracking trains and can share their real-time location with their family and relatives with the help of Yatri App.

It has been now linked to UTS the Indian Railway app for booking unreserved train tickets for a seamless commute that was announced on Wednesday.

“We have now integrated the applications. The Yatri app has been updated with the provision of a link that will open the UTS app directly,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

“The facility is available for local train commuters of the main line, harbour line, trans-harbour line and Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line. The app is available on Android and iOS,” he added.

As per mid-day report, Yatri has received hundreds of reviews on Google Play along with suggestions. The latest update also includes a full-screen map for users to explore tourist attractions outside stations. There is also a feature where people tracking and booking trains can see the ‘previous’ and ‘next’ trains, which will help commuters plan their journey well in advance.