CR to set up restaurant on wheels at four more station in Maharashtra

The Central Railway (CR) will soon set up Restaurant on Wheels at four more stations in Maharashtra apart from two such existing facilities, to offer a unique experience to diners inside a modified coach mounted on rails.

According to a report of PTI, The CR opened one such restaurant at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai last year and another one at Nagpur station earlier this year under the Non Fare Revenue Scheme.

Similar restaurants will soon come up at Akurdi, Chinchwad, Baramati (all in Pune district) and Miraj (Sangli) stations under the scheme, the Central Railway (CR). The ‘Restaurant on Wheel is a modified coach mounted on rails, a fine-dining place offering a unique experience to diners and accommodates more than 40 patrons inside the coach with tables, the release said.

Around 1.25 lakh visitors have enjoyed eating at the CSMT restaurant and 1.50 lakh people visited the outlet in Nagpur since the opening of the two facilities, it further stated.



