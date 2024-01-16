Critical Pipeline Work Triggers Water Cut In Parts of Mumbai
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 16, 2024 09:43 AM2024-01-16T09:43:40+5:302024-01-16T09:45:45+5:30
Residents in parts of Mumbai's A, B, and E wards should prepare for a 24-hour water outage on Jan. 17-18 as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) upgrades a major pipeline. A few areas of wards A, B and E will also have low-pressure supply from 10 am on January 17 to 10 am on January 18. In order to streamline the water supply in the E ward, the old 1200 mm diameter pipeline at Navanagar, Dock Yard Road will be shut down and a new 1200 mm diameter pipeline will be commissioned at this location.
For this purpose, the work of installing a water gate on the old 1200 mm pipeline going to the Bhandupwada reservoir will be undertaken for a total of 24 hours. Meanwhile, water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours in some areas of the A, B, and E wards. The BMC has informed that water supply will be available at low pressure in the JJ Hospital area, whereas in some places such as Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Dongri, Mazgaon and Byculla, the water supply will be shut completely. The BMC has urged people to store enough water during this period and to use water effectively on January 17 and 18.
Areas affected are-
A ward
- Naval Dockyard supply
- St. George Hospital
- P. D'Mello Road
- Ramgad slums
- B.I. Naval Dockyard
- Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road
- G.P.O. Junction to Regal Cinema
E ward
- Nessvet Zone (1200 mm and 800 mm)
- Na. M. Joshi Marg
- Madanpura
- Kamathipura
- M.S. Ali Marg
- M.E. Marg
- Agripada
- Tak Road
- Walchand Road
- Sophia Zubair Marg
- Bhayandar (West)
- Mhatarpada Road Zone
- Mhatarpada Road
- St. Mary Road
- Nesbit Road
- Tadwadi Railway Compound
- Dock Yard Road Zone
- Hathipada Marg
- JJ Hospital
- Mumbai Port Trust
- Rea Road
- H.N. Patil Marg
- Mantri Kupan
- Atlas Mill Kupan
- Ghodapdeo Chhed Galli No. 1-3
B ward
- Babula Tank
- Dongri B Drain
- Dongri A Zone
- Mumbai Port Trust Zone
- Mazgaon Railway
- Railway Yard
- Wadi Bandar
- Pada Bandar
- P. D'Mello Road
