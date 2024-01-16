Critical Pipeline Work Triggers Water Cut In Parts of Mumbai

Residents in parts of Mumbai's A, B, and E wards should prepare for a 24-hour water outage on Jan. 17-18 as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) upgrades a major pipeline. A few areas of wards A, B and E will also have low-pressure supply from 10 am on January 17 to 10 am on January 18. In order to streamline the water supply in the E ward, the old 1200 mm diameter pipeline at Navanagar, Dock Yard Road will be shut down and a new 1200 mm diameter pipeline will be commissioned at this location.

For this purpose, the work of installing a water gate on the old 1200 mm pipeline going to the Bhandupwada reservoir will be undertaken for a total of 24 hours. Meanwhile, water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours in some areas of the A, B, and E wards. The BMC has informed that water supply will be available at low pressure in the JJ Hospital area, whereas in some places such as Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Dongri, Mazgaon and Byculla, the water supply will be shut completely. The BMC has urged people to store enough water during this period and to use water effectively on January 17 and 18.

Areas affected are-

A ward

Naval Dockyard supply

St. George Hospital

P. D'Mello Road

Ramgad slums

B.I. Naval Dockyard

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road

G.P.O. Junction to Regal Cinema

E ward

Nessvet Zone (1200 mm and 800 mm)

Na. M. Joshi Marg

Madanpura

Kamathipura

M.S. Ali Marg

M.E. Marg

Agripada

Tak Road

Walchand Road

Sophia Zubair Marg

Bhayandar (West)

Mhatarpada Road Zone

Mhatarpada Road

St. Mary Road

Nesbit Road

Tadwadi Railway Compound

Dock Yard Road Zone

Hathipada Marg

JJ Hospital

Mumbai Port Trust

Rea Road

H.N. Patil Marg

Mantri Kupan

Atlas Mill Kupan

Ghodapdeo Chhed Galli No. 1-3

B ward