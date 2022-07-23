Crop Loss: Loss of crops due to heavy rains in Maha

The rains in the month of July have inundated many districts of the state. The drought in the district has ended due to heavy rains. However, due to heavy rains in many talukas of the district, hundreds of hectares of crops have been submerged under water and the farmers have suffered losses. Crops on an area of ​​8 lakh hectares have been damaged in the state. In Nanded, three lakh hectares and in Wardha, 1 lakh 30 thousand hectares have been affected.

Due to the heavy rains in the state in the last fortnight, the agricultural crops on an area of ​​about eight lakh hectares of the state have been damaged. About four thousand hectares of land has been scraped. Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Amravati, Nanded, Hingoli, Buldhana etc. districts have suffered the most damage to crops due to heavy rains and subsequent floods.

The agriculture department has made a preliminary estimate of the major crops like cotton, tur and soybeans. Nanded districts have been hit the most by heavy rains, soybean and fruit crops have been damaged in an area of ​​2 lakh 97 thousand hectares. According to government data, 1 lakh 31 thousand crops in Wardha districts and 1 lakh 22 thousand hectares in Yavatmal district have been affected.

55 thousand hectares in Chandrapur, 33 thousand hectares in Nagpur, 19 thousand hectares in Bhandara, 13 thousand hectares in Gadchiroli, 7 thousand hectares in Buldhana, 72 thousand hectares in Akola, 27 thousand hectares in Amravati, 16 thousand hectares in Hingoli, 3 thousand hectares in Pune district, 2 thousand hectares in Dhule. , Nashik, two thousand hectares of crops have been affected