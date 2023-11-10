Culpable homicide case registered against car driver in Bandra-Worli Sea Link accident

In the aftermath of the tragic accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, a case of culpable homicide has been registered against the driver of the Innova car involved. According to Times Now reports, the FIR (First Information Report) was filed against Mohammad Sarfaraz Shaikh under section 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, resulted in the death of three individuals and left several others injured.

According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Khatija Suleman Hatiya, Hawagori Hanif Peer, and Mohammad Hanif Adam Peer. The accident took place around 10:15 pm when a vehicle travelling north from Worli towards Bandra collided with another vehicle around 100 meters before the toll plaza on the sea link. Subsequently, the car accelerated and collided with 2-3 more vehicles at the toll plaza, impacting a total of six vehicles.

Zone 9 Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay reported to ANI, stating, "A total of six vehicles have been hit in this incident." Out of the nine people injured, three lost their lives, and two are in critical condition.