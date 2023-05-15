Curiosity sparks as Ajit Pawar discloses meeting with Jayant Patil

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a second summons to Jayant Patil, the NCP state president, regarding the IL&FS case. Simultaneously, Ajit Pawar, the Leader of Opposition, has disclosed significant information.

Jayant Patil has been scheduled for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on May 22. He was previously summoned to appear last Thursday, but he requested an extension. Now, he has received another summons to appear before the ED.

In the meantime, Ajit Pawar held a media interaction where he disclosed his upcoming meeting with Jayant Patil at 5 pm today. Being aware of the news, Pawar expressed his intention to attend the meeting without having precise knowledge of the case at hand. His statement has sparked curiosity about the nature of the discussions that will take place between the two individuals.

Ajit Pawar addressed the recent incidents of riots in Akola and Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. He expressed his concern over the situation and emphasized that the state government should actively investigate and identify the individuals responsible for orchestrating these riots. Pawar cautioned that immediate measures should be taken by the state government to prevent any further unrest in the region.