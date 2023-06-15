Cyclone Biparjoy: Rough sea waves seen in Mumbai, high tides expected

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Rough sea waves were seen at the Gateway of India as cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday. Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast, Gujarat in the evening and will traverse all along the Rann of Kutch up to Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, high tide is also expected in Mumbai at 10:29 am, Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai said."VSCS Biparjoy over Northeast Arabian Sea at 0530 hours IST of 15th June, 2023 about 180km west-southwest of Jakhau Port (Gujarat). To cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June as a VSVS," Tweeted IMD.

Director General, IMD, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that 'Biparjoy' is a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with damaging potential.

"'Biparjoy' is a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with damaging potential. 2-3m high tidal waves are expected in Kachchh and extremely heavy rainfall with high windspeed expected in Porbandar and Dwarka districts," he said while talking to ANI.

As cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches the coastal region of Gujarat, four ships with humanitarian assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks embarked are on standby at short notice, Indian Navy said in a statement.

Five relief teams each at Porbandar and Okha and 15 relief teams at Valsura are on standby to render assistance to civil authorities.

Helos at INS Hansa in Goa and INS Shikra in Mumbai are ready for embarkation/ ferry to Gujarat, added the statement.

P8i and Dornier aircraft ex-Hansa, Goa are on standby for aerial recce and transportation of relief material and personnel.

Additional HADR stores and equipment are kept on standby for embarkation at short notice.

The cyclone is predicted to pass through all along the Indo-Pak international border. Besides guarding the international border, BSF has swiftly mobilised requisite resources for rescue operations.

