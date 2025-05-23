Cyclone Shakti Forming? IMD Issues Orange Alert for Mumbai, Red Alert for Konkan as Cyclonic Storm Over Arabian Sea Intensifies

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a well-marked low-pressure area lies over the East Central Arabian Sea off the south Konkan coast. It is expected to move northwards and intensify into a depression within 24 hours. The weather department on Thursday issued red alerts for several districts of Maharashtra, including Goa, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning on weekends.

On Thursday, 5.30 am, the cyclonic system remained positioned off the south Konkan-Goa coast and was intensifying further by an upper-air circulation. Cloud formations nearby or over the area show "intense to very intense convection," as per IMD. This indicates a powerful vertical air movement that supports cyclone development.

A well-marked low pressure area lies over the East Central Arabian Sea off the south Konkan coast. It is expected to move northwards and intensify into a depression within 24 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/xxfqodBGlu — IANS (@ians_india) May 23, 2025

However, IMD has not issued any cyclone warning till now. IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava indicated that further strengthening of the system was possible. “A warning of extremely heavy rain has been issued in Konkan Goa for the next three days. A red alert has been issued here and heavy to very heavy rains may occur in the adjoining areas of Central Maharashtra and West Coast,” Srivastava told ANI.

He stated that the cyclonic system could “intensify and move northwards” and may result in “some more movement in the west coast.”

Mumbai Weather Update

Mumbai has already experienced thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in the last 4 to 5 days as pre-monsoon showers lashed the city and surrounding areas. The IMD observatory in Santacruz reported 27 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, while the Colaba observatory reported 10 mm by Thursday morning.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places and with extremely heavy spells of rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places with gusty wind 50-60 kmph very likely in the districts of North Konkan . — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) May 22, 2025

IMD issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on Friday, May 23, while Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are under a red alert. The weather department warned fishermen not to venture into the sea, particularly along the western coast. Dangerous conditions are expected in the Arabian Sea over the coming days.

Weather update - RMC Mumbai pic.twitter.com/LKkZBvordd — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) May 22, 2025

“Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off the Somalia coast and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea during May 22 to 27, over southwest and adjoining parts of west-central Arabian Sea on May 25 and 26,” the IMD said. Forecasts also show continued rain across Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Konkan region over the next week. Isolated “extremely heavy” showers are likely over Konkan and Goa from May 22 to 24.