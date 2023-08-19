Dada Bhuse and Aaditya Thackeray respond to speculations surrounding secret meeting in Nashik

Rumours have circulated regarding a secret meeting involving Shiv Sena Shinde faction MLA, former agriculture minister Dada Bhuse, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray. The presence of the two at a Nashik resort sparked discussions, as reported by the media. Both leaders have provided explanations in response to this incident.

Dada Bhuse stated that he had visited Nashik for an event. He emphasized that thousands of people were also present during that time and clarified that he did not have a meeting with Aaditya Thackeray.

As per the reports in the media, Aaditya Thackeray has also provided clarification regarding the meeting. He mentioned that he doesn't meet anyone who is wearing a hoodie.