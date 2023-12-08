Dalit families attacked in Ahmednagar over election dispute: Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressed concern over an attack on two Dalit families in Ahmednagar related to an election dispute. He called for stringent action against those responsible.

Speaking with journalists here, the NCP leader cited newspaper reports to allege that the two Dalit families were attacked by a mob of 400 to 500 people at Pimpri Nirmal village on Wednesday and their homes were destroyed.

Bhujbal noted that the two families had cast votes contrary to the villagers' preferences. Nevertheless, he pointed out that only 70 individuals have been booked by the police in connection with the case.

According to the NCP leader, the villagers threatened the two Dalit families saying they would meet the same fate as that of the victims of the Khairlanji and Manipur incidents.