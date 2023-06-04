Dalit man killed in Maharashtra `for celebrating Ambedkar birth anniversary

Maharashtra Police on Saturday arrested seven people in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old Dalit man for celebrating Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary. The incident happened in Maharashtra's Bondhar Haveli village in Nanded district, two days ago.The deceased was identified as Akshay Bhalerao, news agency PTI reported.

Bhalerao was passing by on Thursday evening when the accused were celebrating the wedding of a man from a so-called upper caste community and some of them were carrying swords, a police official said.After seeing Bhalerao and his brother Akash, one of the accused said "these people should be killed for celebrating Bhim Jayanti (Ambedkar's birth anniversary which falls on April 14) in the village",the official said.It led to a heated exchange during which Akshay Bhalerao was beaten up and stabbed to death, the official said.His brother was also beaten up. Akshay Bhalerao was taken to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead before admission.