Deadline Set: Mumbai Shops Must Display Marathi Signboards by May 1, Or Face Penalty

Shops and establishments that have not displayed their names in the Marathi language in Devanagari script will face strict action from May 1, 2024, in the form of heavy fines. The immediate issuance of permits for published signboards (glow signboards) not in Marathi will be cancelled, and re-registration will be required, as per the instructions of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

As of now, notices have been issued to 3,040 shops and establishments for not complying with the requirement of Marathi signboards. Out of the 343 cases heard in the BMC, fines totalling Rs. 32 lakhs have been imposed, whereas fines of Rs. 13.9 lakhs have been imposed in 177 cases filed in the courts.

As per the directions of the Supreme Court, it is mandatory to have signboards in Marathi language, written in Devanagari script, on shops and establishments within the jurisdiction of the BMC. Despite this, strict instructions have been given by the Municipal Commissioner Gagrani, to take stringent action against those who continue to delay putting up Marathi signboards.

Shops and establishments without Marathi signboards will face heavy fines starting from May 1, 2024, and appropriate administrative action will be taken against them. Furthermore, permits issued for published signboards (glow signboards) will also be immediately cancelled. Regarding the matter of shops and establishments in Mumbai, including the process of approval, the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, Mr. Bhushan Gagrani, held a meeting today (April 8, 2024) at the Municipal Corporation headquarters and issued directives.

Deputy Commissioner (Special Additional Charge) Kiran Dighavkar stated that as per the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018, and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Act, 2022, it is mandatory for the signboards of establishments to be in Marathi language, written in Devanagari script, in clear letters as per Rules 35 and 36.

According to the petition filed in the Supreme Court, a deadline of two months was given for putting up the name boards of shops and establishments in Marathi Devanagari script in bold letters. This period ended on Friday, November 25, 2023. Under the direction of Ashwini Joshi, the inspection of shops and establishments started on November 28, 2023. A total of 87,047 shops and establishments have been inspected since then till the end of March 31, 2024, by senior facilitators and teams of facilitators in the Divisional Level Shops and Establishments Department. In this, about 84,007 i.e. about 96.50 per cent of shops and establishments were found to have put up nameplates written in Marathi Devanagari. While the remaining 3,040 shops and establishments did not put up the boards as per the rules, legal notices were issued to them.

Cases where notices have been issued will be brought for hearing before the Court. However, some cases will be resolved through compounding as per the provisions of the Act, and such cases will be brought before the Deputy Commissioner (Special) for a hearing.

If the permit for published signboards (glow signboards) is cancelled, establishments will have to reapply for permits, prepare signboards, etc., keeping in mind the matter. The related establishments will incur expenses ranging from a minimum of Rs. 25,000 to up to Rs. 2 lakh for these procedures.