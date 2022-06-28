Deepak Kesarkar: Yes, Fadnavis gave us protection, take floor test and we'll prove majority

Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde have a good relationship and Deepak Kesarkar has confessed that it was Fadnavis who protected him when they were alone. Efforts will be made to reach Maharashtra as soon as possible. Take the floor test, we will tell pur opinion. He also said that what is going on in Maharashtra today is a form of emotional blackmail.

Speaking on behalf of the rebel MLAs, Deepak Kesarkar said, "I have good relations with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis." Even at 12 o'clock at night, Fadnavis picks up my phone. If we felt alone today and asked them for help, what wrong in it?

Deepak Kesarkar said that the relationship between Modi and Thackeray is deteriorating due to Raut's statement. Sharad Pawar broke Shiv Sena three times. The power is given to the NCP candidates who lost to the Shiv Sena MLA. Shiv Sena is being harassed by NCP. It is said that we will merge with the BJP, but these are rumors.