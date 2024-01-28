"Deeply Troubled": Maratha Quota Draft Faces OBC Hurdles, Sparks Unrest Fears

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government’s decision to meet Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil’s demands to be accommodated in the state’s Other Backward Class (OBC) quota has left several political leaders miffed including Union Minister Narayan Rane. Today taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Rane expressed his displeasure.

"The recent Maratha reservation policy announced by the government leaves me deeply troubled. It disregards the historical significance of the Maratha community and tramples upon the hard-fought progress of other deprived groups. This injustice has the potential to spark widespread discontent and unrest. To raise my voice against this flawed policy, I will be holding a press conference tomorrow, Monday, January 29th. said Rane.

State government's draft notification on Maratha reservation has drawn sharp reactions from OBC leaders. Cabinet minister and senior OBC politician Chhagan Bhujbal termed the notification "illegal", while national OBC federation president Babanrao Taywade challenged government to release the figure of new Kunbi records found since Manoj Jarange's agitation.

Talking to reporters in Nashik on Saturday, Bhujbal alleged state had 'succumbed' to the pressure from the Maratha community. "This is not the way decisions are taken on vital issues like reservation," said Bhujbal. Bhujbal has called a meeting to discuss the future course of action at his official residence in Mumbai on Sunday evening. He has appealed to leaders from other communities, including SC/ST, to attend the meeting to discuss the implication of the Maratha draft notification on other communities' quota share. "Although the Maratha community is 'elated' with the draft notification, I doubt it will stand in the court of law," said Bhujbal. Responding to questions, the minister apprehended the government's decision could have an impact on the reservation share of the OBC community.Bhujbal cautioned the Maratha community members that if they are keen on reservation under the OBC category, they would not be entitled to opportunities under general category or under economically weaker section category where Marathas are the largest community.