Delhi Assembly Election 2024: Aji Pawar-Led NCP to Contest Polls in National Capital, Says Praful Patel

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Praful Patel has expressed optimism about the party's future and declared that the party is now a recognised political party in three states. Patel said the party's ambition to regain its stature as a national party, with the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections being a crucial step in this journey.

#WATCH | Delhi | NCP MP Praful Patel says, "Now, we are a recognised party in 3 states. We won't stop - and to make our party a national party - the stature that we lost - our next stop is the Delhi (assembly) election. We will contest and I am certain that we will open our… pic.twitter.com/JV9yjZfFTd — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

"Now, we are a recognised party in 3 states. We won't stop - and to make our party a national party - the stature that we lost - our next stop is the Delhi (assembly) election. We will contest and I am certain that we will open our account and get success," said Praful Patel.

In a recent statement, Patel said, "We won't stop — our next stop is the Delhi assembly election. We will contest and I am certain that we will open our account and achieve success."

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: BJP Plans to Challenge Arvind Kejriwal Without Declaring a CM Face.

The assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to be held next year. Earlier on Monday, the Delhi BJP Manifesto Committee met under the chairmanship of party leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri as the party prepares for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

#WATCH | Delhi | NCP MP Praful Patel says, "I congratulate Ajit Pawar and all the party workers and leaders of NCP - for a tremendous victory of NCP and Mahayuti in Maharashtra. NCP used to be one of the national parties in the country but in the last few years, the spread of the… pic.twitter.com/tozpAnBIBt — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

"I congratulate Ajit Pawar and all the party workers and leaders of NCP - for a tremendous victory of NCP and Mahayuti in Maharashtra. NCP used to be one of the national parties in the country but in the last few years, the spread of the party has stopped and shrunk... Recently, We won in Nagaland, our 7 MLAs won and after that we contested in Arunachal Pradesh and 3 of our MLAs won and we got 10.6% votes," said Patel.

On the other hand, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched the "Revdi Par Charcha" campaign last week, targeting the BJP and underlining his government's welfare schemes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.