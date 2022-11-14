Delhi HC asks why not await EC decision on bow and arrow election symbol

Hearing a petition by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission's interim order freezing Shiv Sena's name and election symbol, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked why it should not wait for the final decision of the poll panel on the dispute between the party factions.

Justice Sanjeev Narula observed that the court would ask the EC to decide the issue of allotting the 'bow and arrow' symbol in a time-bound manner and both factions can put their contention before the election panel.

Advocate Sidhant Kumar, appearing for Election Commision, said that it was a constitutional body and a specific timeline to arrive at a decision may not be directed, PTI reported.

Earlier this year, Shinde had raised a banner of revolt against Thackeray, accusing him of entering into an "unnatural alliance" with the Congress and NCP. Over 40 of the Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs had supported Shinde, forcing the resignation of Thackeray from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Justice Narula on Monday observed that the court would ask the EC to decide the issue of allotting the 'bow and arrow' symbol to one of the factions in a time-bound manner while noting that the two competing groups were given separate election symbols by the EC to contest the bye-polls.

That (EC) order was for the purpose of the bye-election. Is there a final adjudication? No. The interim order has run its life out. When the bye-elections have already taken place, why should the court not await the final view of the EC? the judge observed. The court listed the case for further hearing on November 15 and asked the parties to file a brief note of submissions.