Delhi HC dismisses Uddhav's plea against EC order freezing party name and symbol

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition by former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission's interim order freezing Shiv Sena party name and its election symbol.

Justice Sanjeev Narula said it would be in the interest of both the two Shiv Sena factions and the general public that the Election Commission's proceedings on the use of Shiv Sena's bow and arrow election symbol and name are concluded soon. It asked the poll panel to decide the issue as expeditiously as possible. The present petition is dismissed, the court said.

Earlier this year, Eknath Shinde, the current Maharashtra chief minister, had raised a banner of revolt against Thackeray, accusing him of entering into an unnatural alliance with the Congress and NCP.

Over 40 of the Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs had supported Shinde, forcing the resignation of Thackeray. The conflict resulted in the Shinde faction staking claim to the party's name and election symbol, asserting it was the real Shiv Sena.