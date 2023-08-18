Delhi-Pune Vistara flight receives bomb threat call; all passengers safely evacuated

A Delhi to Pune Vistara flight on Thursday received a bomb threat call. Soon after the information was received, security agencies initiated the inspection of the aircraft in the isolation bay at the Delhi airport and no suspicious item was found on board.

Over 100 passengers were on the aircraft, and they were all safely deboarded along with their luggage. The flight was scheduled to depart at 8:30 am today.

"UK-971 Delhi to Pune flight received a bomb threat at GMR call centre in Gurugram," a security agency official told ANI.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)