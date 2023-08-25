Deputy CM Ajit Pawar apologises for slip of tongue on 'Chandrayaan-3'

Ajit Pawar first arrived at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation after assuming the role of Deputy Chief Minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government. He conducted a three-hour meeting with municipal officials and later engaged with journalists. NCP city president Ajit Gavhane, MLA Anna Bansode, and former MLA Vilas Lande were also in attendance.

While commenting on Chandrayaan-3 mission Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar mistakenly mentioned "Chandrakant" instead of "Chandrayaan-3". This statement quickly circulated on social media. Later, Ajit Pawar apologised for the error today. “There should be no mistake in working as deputy chief minister. However, I admit my mistake. I am an activist who apologises for making a mistake. I am not interfering with the authority of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. We are working with everyone in confidence," he said.