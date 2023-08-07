Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to inaugurate NCP office in Thane on August 9

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is set to visit Thane on August 9 for the inauguration of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) office. The event had been postponed 10 days earlier due to heavy rainfall. His group is gearing up for a significant display of strength during the occasion.

After the split within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), two factions emerged in the Thane district. The NCP's Thane district president, Anand Paranjpe, and Najeeb Mulla aligned with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, whereas MLA Jitendra Awhad supported the NCP party president Sharad Pawar.

The NCP has an office in the Pach Pakhadi area of Thane, which is owned by Awhad. Consequently, Anand Paranjpe and Najeeb Mulla have established a new office in the Flower Valley Complex area. The inauguration of this office, originally scheduled for July 27, was to be conducted by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. However, on the day of the inauguration, the Weather Department issued a signal for heavy rainfall. Consequently, Anand Paranjpe decided to cancel the office inauguration program.