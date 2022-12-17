Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, Eknath Shinde will remain CM, our own govt will come again in Maha

Insulting statements made by BJP leaders including Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on many issues including border issue, inflation and unemployment Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) held a great march in Mumbai.

Thousands of workers of all the three parties participated in this march, while addressing this rally, the leaders of MVA strongly targeted Shinde-Fadnavis government. The deputy CM of the state criticized.

MVA Morcha has deposed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Shiv Sena leaser Sanjay Raut claimed that you will not see the Shinde-Fadnavis government in February. Speaking on this claim Devendra Fadnavis said that we took this government from under the nose of those who could not sustain their own government, this government will survive, Eknath Shinde will be the CM and will fight the next elections under his leadership. Not only this, Devendra Fadnvais expressed the belief that our government will come.

Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute did not start when this government came, the last 60 years have been controversy, also these people often ran the government in the state. However Devendra Fadnavis asked with what mouth they are saying that nothing has been done about this, that these three parties and forgetting this. Opponents are left with no issues. Therefore this march has been conducted politically. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Fadnavis explained that Babasaheb Ambedkar was our place of worship, yesterday, is today and will be tomorrow.