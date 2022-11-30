Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Maha will soon get dedicated Divyang welfare department

State deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra will soon get a dedicated Divyang Welfare Department. A formal announcement on setting up the Divyang Department will be made on December 3, Fadnavis said after attending the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The sections looking into issues of Divyang (differently-abled) people under the Social Justice and Special Assistance department will be clubbed to form the new Divyang Welfare Department, the statement said.

The new Divyang department will have a staff of 2,063, including officials and a secretary-rank officer, for which Rs 118 crore has been approved. The welfare activities of Divyang people like education, training, and rehabilitation are being looked after by the state Social Justice Department.