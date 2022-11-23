Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says not a single village will go anywhere from Maharashtra

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue is still not resolved. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has made a big statement. 40 villages of Jat taluka in Maharashtra want to come to Karnataka. Basavaraj Bommai has said that Karnataka is seriously considering claiming the Jat taluka in the district. Due to this statement of Bommai, there are various reactions in Maharashtra now.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has also commented on the matter. The resolution of villages in Jat was in 2012. Now no new resolution has been made it is not a rivalry, it's a legal battle. Also not a single village will go anywhere from Maharashtra. On the contrary, Devendra Fadnavis said that we will try to get the border villages.

Sangli Jat taluka of the district is drought prone. There is severe scarcity of water, due to this, 40 Gram Panchayats have decided to join Karnataka. Bommai had said the Karnataka government is considering the resolution.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the governor of Maharashtra and Karnataka held a meeting in Kolhapur regarding the border issue, also regarding border issue, a coordination committee of Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai was also formed by the state government. However, while positive steps ate being taken by the Maharashtra government regarding the border issue, the Karnataka government has tried to create mischief by removing the issue of 40 villages.