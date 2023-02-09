Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to present Maha Budget on March 9

The four-week Budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly is scheduled to be held from February 27. The state Budget Session 2023-24 of the Maharashtra Assembly is slated to be held from February 27 to March 25 and the budget will be presented on March 9.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the Finance portfolio, will present the Budget for fiscal 2023-24 on March 9.

The Budget Session will begin with the customary address by the Governor on the first day and the playing of the newly-ordained state song, Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha after the Vande Mataram in both Houses of the legislature.

The decision was taken by the Business Advisory Committee at a meeting on Wednesday that was attended by Shinde, Fadnavis, leader of opposition (Assembly) Ajit Pawar, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, leader of opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve, legislative council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, representatives of various political parties, ministers, and senior officials.

