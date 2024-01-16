Deputy CM Fadnavis Joins Temple Cleanliness Drive, Takes Jab at Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide call for cleaning temples and religious sites, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today visited Mumbai's Mumbadevi Temple, offering prayers and participating in a cleanliness campaign within the temple complex.

"Our faith and the cleanliness of our places of worship bring inner peace and a spiritual experience," Fadnavis said. "With Lord Rama's arrival in Ayodhya marking the dawn of a new era, let us join Prime Minister Modi's initiative and welcome this era through the spiritual consciousness achieved through cleanliness."

He further urged individuals of all faiths, sects, and communities to participate in the campaign, which runs from Makar Sankranti until Lord Rama's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22nd.

🕗 8am | 16-1-2024 📍 Mumbadevi Mandir, Mumbai



Following the clarion call by Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji, under the 'Cleanliness of Temples and Places of Worship' Abhiyan, took darshan at Shri Mumbadevi Temple and participated in

Taking Aim at Shiv Sena:

Fadnavis also launched a veiled attack on the Shiv Sena, stating, "Those who didn't contribute to the Ram Mandir movement are making themselves a laughing stock by making such accusations. They are also insulting crores of Hindus. It's high time the 'bathing party' stopped this insult."

This remark comes in response to recent statements by Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, who objected to being referred to as "Ubahata Sena," a derogatory nickname sometimes used for the Shiv Sena.