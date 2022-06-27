Deputy speaker has no authority to deal with disqualification: Eknath's lawyer tells SC

Senior advocate Neeraj Kaul told the SC on Monday that deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal had no authority to deal with disqualification when his own identity is doubtful. "Whenever the assembly convenes, removal motion against the deputy speaker has to be the first matter," Kaul said.

The verdict of the Supreme Court has started, amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, during the verdict, the SC asked Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde why he has not approached the High Court with his plea against disqualification notices issued to him and other rebel MLAs.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".