Despite the pressure of ED, I will stand with Shiv Sena and CM till last breath: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut is in constant discussion due to various statements. At present Shiv Sena is divided and more than 40 MLAs have revolted. The rebel group is being led by senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who claims that the Shinde group is the real Shiv Sena. Responding to this claim, Sanjay Raut said that the real Shiv Sena took to the streets on Wednesday in support of Uddhav Thackeray. At the same time, my family is also under pressure from the ED, but he also expressed his determination to stay with the Thackeray family till his last breath.

"There is no doubt that the truth will come out when the majority is tested in the assembly. Who will be positive and who will be negative in the floor test. Eknath Shinde used to say in his old speech that BJP is oppressing him" Raut said.

"If some MLAs have fled out of fear of the ED or some other lure, it is not right. Those who consider themselves calves, tigers, are not parties. What we saw on the streets yesterday is the real Shiv Sena party. The party is still strong under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. The departure of some MLAs, MPs and corporators does not mean that the party is gone," he said.