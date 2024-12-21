Detention Centre Will Be Built in Mumbai for Illegal Bangladeshis, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a good detention centre would be built in Mumbai to keep illegal Bangladeshi migrants as they could not be held in jails directly.

CM Devendra Fadnavis said, "In recent times we have seen that in drug cases, illegal entry cases, illegal Bangladeshis, they are all foreign nationals and they cannot be kept directly in our jails. They have to be kept in detention camps, so BMC has given us land to build detention camps. But that land does not conform to the norms of detention camps. So we have asked BMC for another land. So, a good detention centre will be built in Mumbai." Earlier Thane police's anti-human trafficking cell arrested a Bangladeshi couple living illegally in Kalyan, officials said on Friday.

According to Thane police, the couple, identified as Sabuj Sanowar Shaikh and Bishti Sabuj Sheikh, crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally. They were arrested during a raid by police in the area on Thursday.

Police said that the couple has been booked under various sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act by the Thane police's crime branch. A case has also been registered against the landlord of the house, identified as Mustafa Munshi, who rented them his house despite being aware that both husband and wife had entered India illegally, the police added.