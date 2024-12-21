Mumbai: Godman 'Suryababa' and Associates Booked for Duping Businessman of ₹50 Lakhs in Kandivali

A shocking case of fraud involving ₹50 lakhs has come to light in the Kandivali area, where a self-proclaimed godman and his accomplices lured a businessman by promising to double his money using black magic. The Samta Nagar police have registered a case against five individuals, including Shivkumar Yadav, Rajesh Vishwakarma, and Suryababa, along with two others. All five accused are currently absconding, and a special team, including officers from the local crime branch, has been formed to apprehend them.

The victim, Kailash Lalram Choudhary, runs a grocery store in Kandivali. In September 2024, a customer named Pramod Tribhuvan Upadhyay, alias Dabbu, visited his shop and spoke about a man who could double money using mystical powers. Initially dismissing the claim, Choudhary later inquired about the man in October out of curiosity. Three days later, Dabbu brought Shivkumar Yadav to Choudhary's shop, who claimed that 'Suryababa' could indeed double money and even offered to demonstrate the process.

Choudhary, intrigued, accompanied Shivkumar to a residential building in Goregaon. On the eighth floor, they met Suryababa, who was surrounded by five or six associates. To gain Choudhary's trust, they demonstrated their so-called powers by doubling a ₹100 note using a book and some rituals.

Convinced by the demonstration, Choudhary decided to proceed with a larger sum. He arranged ₹50 lakhs, comprising ₹30 lakhs from his business and ₹20 lakhs borrowed from friends and relatives. On December 18, 2024, he visited a relative’s room in Damunagar, Kandivali, as instructed by Shivkumar. During the ritual, all attendees were asked to turn off their mobile phones. Suryababa performed a 'puja' and offered them 'prasad'.

After consuming the prasad, Choudhary felt dizzy and lost consciousness. When he woke up the next morning, December 19, he found himself in Seven Star Hospital with his relatives around him. Realizing he had been duped, Choudhary narrated the incident to his brother and decided to file a police complaint.

After being discharged from the hospital, Choudhary approached the Samta Nagar police station. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against Shivkumar Yadav, Rajesh Vishwakarma, Suryababa, and two others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Senior officers have directed a thorough investigation, suspecting the gang's involvement in similar crimes. A special operation has been launched to track down the accused.

This incident serves as a warning to individuals to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to fraudulent schemes promising unrealistic financial gains. The police have urged anyone with information about such activities to come forward and report immediately.