Yashasvi Jaiswal is not just extremely talented but also hard-working: RR coach Kumar Sangakkara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara heaped massive praise on RR youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal who unleashed his blistering form on Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers and slammed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century.

Mumbai Indians chased down 213 runs against Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling 1000th IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Jaiswal was unquestionably the star of the evening, taking Cameron Green to the stands on the fourth ball of the first over. His innings oozed class as he sought out space where none existed and smashed home some big strokes to record his first-ever IPL century. His innings was peppered with 16 boundaries and eight maximums, propelling his side to a respectable score.

Yashasvi Jaiswal lit up the Wankhede Stadium with a whirlwind 124 off 62 balls to power RR to a daunting 212/7. It was a splendid innings on a special occasion (1000th IPL match) as Mumbai was treated to a run-fest at the jam-packed Wankhede Stadium.

"He is not just extremely talented but also really hard-working. He has spent a lot of time in preparations, a lot of time in the nets working on his preparations. He has worked on his game for three to four years with us and it shows he is very focused and driven and the results are showing," Sangakkara said in the post-match press conference.

"He played beautifully today. He batted almost entirely through the innings, which was exceptional. He set us up for a fantastic total. Yash has a long way to go, not just with us, but internationally. He just needs to keep working hard, keep producing the runs and knocking on that door. The great thing about Yash is that he learns and he keeps learning very quickly. He's got a great attitude. He's very positive in everything that he does," he added.

In reply to Jaiswal's century, Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 29) and Cameron Green (44 off 26) set the solid foundation of a crucial win, while it was Tim David who provided a blockbuster finish as he slammed three back-to-back sixes when his team needed 17 runs in just 6 balls.

Speaking about the match, RR's head coach confessed that David was too good for Royals bowlers while also applauding Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green for laying the groundwork for the highest run chase at the stadium.

"We got to a great total. 212 (213) is not an easy chase. We could have been a little more disciplined in our bowling in the powerplay, but the way they batted and how Tim David finished in the end, the way Suryakumar Yadav batted in the middle and Cameron Green as well. They showed a lot of intent," Sangakkara said.

"We had to defend 17 in the last over, which is a lot of runs. But Tim David was just too good for us on the day," he added.

