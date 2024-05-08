Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Dies in Trombay Due to Suspected Food Poisoning After Eating 'Shawarma'; Two Vendors Arrested

Two vendors were arrested by police following the death of a teenager due to suspected of food poisoning after eating 'chicken shawarma' bought from their stall in Mumbai. The deceased, identified as Prathamesh Bhokse, bought the food item from the stall of the accused in the Trombay area on May 3, reported news agency PTI.

Bhokse suffered from stomach ache and vomiting and went to a municipal hospital nearby on May 4 to get medical treatment. He later again felt unwell, following which his family members took him to the civic-run KEM Hospital on May 5. The official from Trombay police station told PTI that a doctor treated him and sent him home.

As the man continued unwell, he was again taken to the KEM Hospital on Sunday evening, where a doctor examined him and admitted him. The man died on Monday. The hospital authorities then reported the matter to the police who registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 273 (sale of noxious food or drink), the official said.

The police subsequently arrested the two food vendors - Anand Kamble and Ahmed Sheikh - and booked them under various IPC sections, including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), the official said.