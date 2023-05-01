Amid renovation row, BJP workers stage sit-in protest outside Delhi CM's residence

New Delhi [India], May 1 : Amid the political controversy over the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday staged an indefinite sit-in protest outside his official residence.

The BJP earlier accused the Delhi government of spending a whopping amount of Rs 45 crore on the renovation of Kejriwal's residence during the peak Covid pandemic.

Delhi BJP chief, Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the Kejriwal government has been involved in several scams.

BJP leader and former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who was present at the protest site, said that that AAP is attempting to divert the issue and will have to answer to the public.

"AAP party and Arvind Kejriwal always divert the issue. They have spent Rs 45 cr on the renovation work of the CM residence. They wasted people's money and they have to answer this. LG has also ordered a probe into the matter," he told .

The former Minister said that the protest against the Delhi Chief Minister which started today will continue.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh had stated that CM Kejriwal's government accommodation was an old house constructed decades ago and that there were incidents of roof collapse which is why the Public Works Department had suggested that a new house be built.

Delhi LG VK Saxena on April 27 wrote to the Chief Secretary seeking the seizure of records and directing executive action in connection with the renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

Last week, AAP had alleged that Rs 15 crores were spent on the renovation of the L-G's official residence, a claim which Saxena countered on Sunday.

Dismissing the AAP's allegation that Rs 15 crores were splurged on the renovation of Raj Niwas, Saxena said his residence was open to all and "anyone can come and see it".

"The Raj Niwas is open for all. Anyone can come and see it anytime," he told reporters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor