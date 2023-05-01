IPL 2023: RCB rope in Kedar Jadhav as David Willey replacement

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to face Lucknow Super Giants in the 43rd match of IPL 2023 on Monday.Ahead of the game, England star all-rounder David Willey has been replaced by Kedar Jadhav for the remainder of the season. Willey played four matches for RCB this season and scalped three wickets. The reason for Willey missing the remaining matches has not been specified. Willey was picked by RCB in the 2022 mega auction for Rs 2 crore.

Jadhav has been bagged by RCB for Rs 1 crore. He made his IPL debut with Delhi Daredevils in 2010, he has so far played 93 IPL games and scored 1196 runs. Jadhav played for RCB in 17 matches during the 2016-17 season and was later bought by Chennai Super Kings. Jadhav represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2021 edition of the tournament. He remained unsold in the auctions for next two seasons.