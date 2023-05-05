Deterioration of Nashik roads despite 650 cr expenditure in 3 years

In the past three years, approximately 650 crore rupees have been spent on asphalting roads, but now an additional 140 crore rupees will be allocated for repairing potholes on the same roads. Dashrath Patil, a former mayor, has raised objections to the expenditure of crores of rupees on roads and has demanded an audit of these roads.

Over the past three years, a substantial sum of money has been invested in the roads of Nashik city. Despite a total expenditure of around 650 crore rupees, the condition of the roads has deteriorated significantly. The responsibility of maintaining and repairing the roads for at least three years after construction lies with the contractor in charge.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation has released a tender notice for road repair works worth Rs. 140 crores without taking into account maintenance and repairs for three years. The tender includes a sum of Rs. 104 crores and 74 lakhs for road repairs, and an additional Rs. 35 crores for the supply of gravel and other materials required for the repairs.