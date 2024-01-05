Determined Kajal Kambale becomes First Disabled Female Climber to Scale Lingana Fort

Sanjaynagar: Defying physical limitations and the treacherous terrain, Kajal Kambale, a disabled mountaineer from Maharashtra, has become the first female mountaineer with any disability to conquer the challenging Lingana Fort in the Sahyadri range.

Lingana, a sub-fort of the iconic Raigad, holds historical significance as the "prison" of the Maratha Empire, contrasting Raigad's role as the "capital." Standing tall near the Boraty Valley, the fort resembles a giant, skyward-pointing Shiva linga, its steep, smooth rock face posing a formidable challenge for climbers.

Kambale's journey began in the village of Mohri (Pune District). After a two-hour trek and crossing the Boraty Valley, climbers encounter railings and the Lingana Gap. Initial steps involve climbing a 12-foot chimney, followed by encounters with a cave on the right and water tanks on the left. The ascent then progresses through three 90-degree vertical climbs, leading to the fort's summit. This 1000-foot treacherous path demands both physical and mental resilience, with sheer drops on either side.

Kambale's successful climb was guided by Joky Salunkhe, Bharat Wadmare, and Lav Thore. She was accompanied by fellow climbers Gayatri Fadke, Preeti Fadke, Nayana Borade, Madhavi Pawar, Sachin Marathe, Prathamesh, Abhishek Salvi, and Ashish Kumar.